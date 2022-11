Two men are dead and the shooter is in custody after a shooting at a downtown Jefferson City bar early Saturday. The two victims were 26-year-old Skylar Smock and 43-year-old Corey Thames of Jefferson City. Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged in the fatal shooting which started as a fight at J Pfenney’s on High Street. Smock worked at the bar and was shot while trying to break up the fight.