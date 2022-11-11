UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler

Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone.

CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the department “truly appreciates the community responding with information, it has been helpful and will be.”

Most of the apartment complexes appear to be near Grindstone, based on information from Columbia Police. While CPD is staying tight-lipped about which apartment complexes are being targeted, numerous females have posted on Facebook that one of them is the Canvas Townhomes on Grindstone, saying police have been there each night.

We’ve posted a professional sketch of the suspect numerous times on our website. Anyone with information on his identity should call Columbia CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.