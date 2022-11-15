UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon

State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.

The Patrol says Stidham and McDonald were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three Missouri Department of Conservation agents who were in the area assisted troopers at the crash scene. Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that personnel from the fire district also worked the crash scene.