Columbia plow drivers focus on overpasses and bridges overnight

A Columbia Public Works crew member plows the street near the Boone County Courthouse downtown on February 17, 2022 (file photo courtesy of Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia Public Works crews have been out on the roads throughout the night pre-treating roads most susceptible to slickness, including overpasses and bridges.

A Public Works crew has been out since 7 pm Monday, utilizing ten trucks. Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that air and pavement temperatures remained around freezing overnight, with little accumulation on streets. Most roadways are wet.

Columbia Public Works advises you to slow down this morning and to allow extra travel time.

