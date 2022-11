You may see more ambulances on the street

As KWOS News first told you, Cole County EMS will be operating out of new station in the busiest area for ambulance calls. That base will be across the street from the Cole County Jail in downtown Jefferson City. EMS Chief Eric Hoy says they’re working hard to stay on top of calls all across the area …

Hoy adds you may have seen more air ambulance helicopters lately. He says that’s designed to get patients to trauma care faster.