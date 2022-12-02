6,000 people expected in downtown Jefferson City for Living Windows

Weather is expected to be perfect for Friday evening’s popular Living Windows event in downtown Jefferson City.

Living Windows Committee chair Cara Alexander Stark, the co-owner of Cork and Board, tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting about 6,000 people. Living Windows features Santa Claus, live reindeer, carolers and lot of food. The opening ceremony will begin at 5:45 near Hawthorn Bank. Alexander Stark says it will feature Mayor Carrie Tergin and Christmas characters.

Living Windows is one of the biggest events of the year in Jefferson City. Downtown storefronts are lit up and thousands stroll the streets to experience holiday cheer. It coincides with the popular candlelight tours at the Governor’s Mansion. Missouri Governor Mike and First Lady Teresa Parson are inviting you to attend tonight’s candlelight tours at the mansion. The tree will be lit at 6 pm, and candlelight tours will take place from 6-9 pm.

A big crowd is also expected for Saturday’s Christmas parade in downtown Jefferson City. It begins at 4:30, and several thousand people are expected to attend.