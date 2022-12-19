Accumulating snow expected in mid-Missouri on Thursday, along with dangerously cold wind chills

Warmer temperatures than originally expected for this Monday morning have decreased the chance of snow for today. While we’re expecting to see a bit of a rain-snow mix today in Columbia, Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says little travel impacts are expected.

The big system we’re watching will impact central Missouri all day Thursday. While models are still being adjusted, the NWS says it’s increasingly likely that ingredients will align for accumulating snowfall on Thursday, following by dangerous wind chills. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd says the snow should arrive in mid-Missouri early Thursday morning and continue until Thursday afternoon and possibly into the evening. Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that we’re expecting about five inches of snow or less, with the heaviest amounts north of I-70.

It’s important to note that models will continue to change, so those numbers could change as well as we get closer to Thursday. Keep fresh batteries with your radio and keep it tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.

Most schools will not be impacted by Thursday’s snow. Wednesday is the final day for Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the Jefferson City School District, before the Christmas break.