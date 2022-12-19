Winter is headed your way!

Warmer temperatures than originally expected for this (Monday) morning have DECREASED the chance of snow for today. While we’re expecting to see a bit of a rain-snow mix today in Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says LITTLE travel impacts are expected. The big system that we’re watching could impact mid-Missouri on Thursday, although models are still being adjusted.

While models are still being adjusted, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says it’s increasingly likely that ingredients will align for accumulating snowfall on Thursday, following by dangerous wind chills. the snow should arrive in mid-Missouri early THURSDAY morning and continue until Thursday afternoon and evening.

We’re expecting about five inches of snow or less, with the heaviest amounts north of I-70. Most schools will NOT be impacted by Thursday’s snow. Wednesday is the final day for Jefferson City School District, before the Christmas break.