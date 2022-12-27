Attorney General’s lawsuit against Boonville-based propane company cites specific impact on mid-Missourians

Missouri’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a Boonville-based propane gas supplier, alleging their abrupt closing has left more than 2,500 rural Missouri customers without a dependable source of propane this winter.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed the lawsuit Thursday in Cooper County against Gygr-Gas. The attorney general tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that many Gygr-Gas customers prepaid for propane gas and have not received refunds.

“Our consumer advocacy folks in our office are a key component of what we do, and that stands across (Missouri) attorneys general across time. And so certainly when we’re in a situation right now we’ve got temperatures plummeting. We are on it and we encourage people to contact our office,” Schmitt tells listeners.

Schmitt’s 12-page lawsuit says Columbia residents Steve and Darlene Camden are some of the residents who’ve been harmed by Gygr’s actions. The lawsuit says the Camdens did business with Gygr for years but learned of the business closing from watching the news. The lawsuit says the Camdens have prepaid Gygr for more than $1,400 in propane that they haven’t received. The attorney general says the Camden’s 500-gallon tank is 58 percent depleted.

Schmitt’s lawsuit also says Gygr has been unresponsive to communications from customers, the Missouri attorney general’s office and the news media. Gygr has still not returned a phone call from 939 the Eagle seeking information on what happened with the closing.