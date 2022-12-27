Deadly fire in mid-Missouri’s Mexico remains under investigation

Officials in mid-Missouri’s Mexico are asking anyone with information about Friday’s deadly blaze at an apartment building to call CrimeStoppers.

Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) officials say the blaze broke out at about 1:15 am on Friday in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. The blaze killed 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart, and three MPSD personnel sustained minor weather-related injuries in the subfreezing temperatures.

Authorities say as they were battling the deadly blaze, a small fire broke out on Elmwood drive. Little Dixie fire protection district personnel were called in to battle that fire, under mutual aid.

Both fires remain under investigation: anyone with information about either one should call CrimeStoppers at (573) 473-8477.