(AUDIO): Outgoing U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville) focusing on fire-damaged Wooldridge as she leaves office

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville) is focusing on several things as she leaves office, including fire-damaged Wooldridge. She represents the small Cooper County town on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Hartzler joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri,” telling listeners that the Wooldridge fire that burned more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. Congresswoman Hartzler says there was NO correlation between the fire and tall grass in the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge: