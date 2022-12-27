(AUDIO): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) discusses Gygr-Gas closing on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) has been working with the Missouri Propane Gas Association and with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office regarding the sudden closing of Gygr-Gas. Congressman Luetkemeyer tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the closing left some of his mid-Missouri constituents without propane, during winter and Christmas. The congressman is also praising Governor Mike Parson’s executive order regarding Gygr. That order allows other propane companies to fill the tanks of Gygr customers: