Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life

The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month.

Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.

Columbia’s city council approved the Tacos4Life project in January. The city required the developer to pay for public infrastructure extension/expansion. Some residents expressed concerns about traffic congestion, during the council discussion.