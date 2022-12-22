Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Boone County fire district facilities to be lit red again tonight to honor fallen colleague

Boone County fire district facilities to be lit red again tonight to honor fallen colleague

The Boone County Fire Protection District’s fire station one is located on St. Charles road. It’s where Mr. Gladney began as a firefighter and became a lieutenant (December 21, 2022 photo courtesy of fire district assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp)

You’ll notice bright red lighting at three Boone County Fire Protection District buildings again tonight to honor an assistant chief killed one year ago today in a horrific crash on I-70 near Columbia.

Boone County Fire District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that turning a fire station red to honor a fallen firefighter is a long-standing tradition. He praises the legacy and impact of the late assistant chief Bryant Gladney.

“What people like to do is just remember who he was, what he was and what he meant to the organization and the citizens of Boone County. And everybody has their own special memories or their own things that they remember most about him. And I think that’s what people should really focus on,” Blomenkamp says.

The fire district has led three locations in red: BCFPD station one near Lake of the Woods, the Boone County Fire District training center near the sheriff’s department and the district headquarters on I-70 drive northwest. Blomenkamp says fire station 1 at Lake of the Woods is where Gladney started as a firefighter and became a lieutenant. Blomenkamp says those three locations are where Gladney spent his 25 years of service with the district.

“He was a paramedic for a long time and he actually ran ambulance services here in town, as well as being a volunteer and working for the fire district. So his passion was EMS,” says Blomenkamp.

Gladney’s passion was also teaching.

Gladney had his lights activated and had his vehicle in a blocking posture to protect an ambulance on I-70, where his vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer one year ago today near the 135-mile marker. Authorities say the truck driver, 64-year-old Kevin Brunson, never hit the brakes. Brunson died this past May. 

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer