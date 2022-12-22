Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Columbia public works crews discouraging travel during winter storm

Columbia public works crews discouraging travel during winter storm

A Columbia Public Works employee operates a rotary broom on sidewalks near downtown’s city hall on December 22, 2022 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

A 30-member Columbia Public Works team has been treating and plowing first, second and third priority roads since 5 this morning.

During that timeframe, temperatures have dropped dramatically and Public Works says salt has almost no effect at all now. Public Works spokesman John Ogan is discouraging travel today, as freezing rain and snow continue to fall in Columbia. He tells 939 the Eagle that if you have to travel, you should drive under the speed limit with your headlights on.

You should also expect very slick conditions and visibility issues.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer