Columbia public works crews discouraging travel during winter storm

A 30-member Columbia Public Works team has been treating and plowing first, second and third priority roads since 5 this morning.

During that timeframe, temperatures have dropped dramatically and Public Works says salt has almost no effect at all now. Public Works spokesman John Ogan is discouraging travel today, as freezing rain and snow continue to fall in Columbia. He tells 939 the Eagle that if you have to travel, you should drive under the speed limit with your headlights on.

You should also expect very slick conditions and visibility issues.