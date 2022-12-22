Boone County government center and courthouse to close early today

Freezing rain, snow and subfreezing temperatures have prompted Boone County commissioners to close the Roger Wilson Government Center and county courthouse early on Thursday afternoon.

Boone County commissioner Justin Aldred says the government center and courthouse will close this afternoon at 2. Any meeting that was scheduled to take place at Boone County buildings after 2 is being canceled, according to Aldred.

Meantime, Boone County emergency managers are urging you to dress in multiple layers today as freezing rain and snow continue to fall as temperatures plummet. The air temperature has dropped about 25 degrees since 3 this morning. Boone County emergency managers are asking you to stay inside and to take precautions to make sure your pipes don’t freeze.