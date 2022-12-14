Commerce Bank One for One food drive is underway in mid-Missouri

The 16th annual Commerce Bank One for One Food drive with Zimmer Communications is airing Wednesday until 6 pm. 939 the Eagle’s Dr. Randy Tobler has been providing live reports from Columbia Mall on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”

The food bank serves 32 counties, including Boone, Cole and virtually all of the counties in the 939 the Eagle listening area. Boone County is seeing a major increase in food insecurity. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri says more than 3,700 Boone County families who did not receive assistance in 2021 needed assistance this year. That’s about 9,000 people.

Local firefighters from Columbia Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1055 and Jefferson City Firefighters Local 671 are joining 939 the Eagle and Newsradio 950 KWOS from 6 to 6 today at Columbia Mall and at Buchheit, which is the former Orscheln on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City.

$25 will feed one hundred people, helping to put food on the tables of families during the holiday season and beyond. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri says one in seven Missourians are projected to experience food insecurity. The food bank, which is headquartered in Columbia and serves 32 counties, is now serving 15,000 more people monthly than in 2021.