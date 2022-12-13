Ashland police still searching for missing teen

Authorities are still looking for a 15-year old girl from Ashland who has been missing for more than a week.

Emilee Dubes has not been seen since Dec. 4. Ashland police chief Gabe Edwards said in an Instagram video that they believe Emilee cut a screen on her bedroom window and ran away.

There’s very little info on her whereabouts or if she is with anyone, which is why there was no missing person advisory sent out.

You’re asked to call Boone County Joint Communications at 573-442-6131 if you have information on where she is.

There’s a candlelight vigil being held in Emilee’s honor in Ashland Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.