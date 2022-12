Your Missouri State budget is flush with cash going into 2023. The budget is over $47 – billion with a $3 – billion surplus in general revenue …

But former Chief State Economist Tom Kruckemeyer says much of that windfall came from one – time federal funding through the CARES Act and ARPA money. He worries that the growth isn’t sustainable.

Lincoln University and State Tech in Linn are both sharing in increased higher education funding.