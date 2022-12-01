One time Mid – Missouri military academy students sues the school

(AP) — A former student at the Missouri Military Academy alleges in a lawsuit that school administrators did nothing to stop routine beatings he suffered at the school.

The student filed a personal injury lawsuit this week against the school in Mexico, Missouri, which is a college preparatory military boarding school for boys in grades 7-12.

The student alleges in the lawsuit that he attempted suicide in January 2021 to avoid having to return to the school

The boy, who attended the school between 2018 and 2021, said he was first attacked within weeks of starting at the academy and the beatings occurred “nearly weekly.”