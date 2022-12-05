Jefferson City murder suspect back in court this afternoon

A man charged with last weekend’s brutal killings of an employee and a customer inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder and remains jailed without bond. He’ll appear in Cole County Circuit Court at 1:30 today for a bond review hearing, before Judge Christopher Kirby Limbaugh.

Jefferson City Police say Davis killed J. Pfenny’s employee Skylar Smock and customer Corey Thames on Thanksgiving weekend. Both were shot to death at close range.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that he won’t make a decision on the death penalty until he can review all of the reports and evidence in the case.

Davis, who has a criminal record, is jailed without bond. Court documents say there were “several dozen patrons” inside J Pfenny’s when last weekend’s incident happened. The Jefferson City Police Department’s probable cause statement says it began as an altercation between Davis and Thames, and that Smock separated the two and tried to escort Thames out of the business.

The restaurant remains closed.