KWOS Commerce Bank One For One Holiday Food Drive- Big Success!

Thank YOU for making the KWOS Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri another HUGE success!

We’re now at OVER $65,000 and STILL counting!

(And over 2.5 tons of food!!!)

Yes, donations continue to roll in, as we’re never really done, as there’s always a need.

BIG THANKS to some of our sponsors, like Commerce Bank, Inside Columbia Magazine, ABC17, Jefferson City Fire Department and Columbia Professional Firefighters for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to Missouri Pork AssociationThe CrossingEquipment ShareAdvance Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Fischer Body ShopLevel Up EntertainmentMissouri Eye ConsultantsBrian Wear Plumbing, Dunkle Distributing, and Hemme Construction.

