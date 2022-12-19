Man shot at north Columbia gas station parking lot

Columbia Police need your assistance in solving Monday afternoon’s shooting at the Break Time on Paris road. That’s north of I-70, near Vandiver.

CPD investigators say they found one adult male with apparent gun shot wounds at the scene, and that EMS personnel transported the victim to a local hospital.

A 939 the Eagle listener who saw the large police presence after the shooting says the victim was apparently shot near the gas pumps.

Columbia Police officers, crime scene personnel and detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.