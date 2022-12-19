Congressman-Elect Mark Alford (R-Harrisonville) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep.-Elect Mark Alford (R-Harrisonville) will be sworn-in to office in January on Capitol Hill. He’s calling for securing the U-S border with Mexico and for finishing the wall. During a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, Congresswoman-Elect Alford also blasted U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, calling for his removal. He also says he’s been in touch with outgoing U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), and praises her staff. Congressman-Elect Alford is hopeful that he will land positions on the U.S. House Armed Services and Agriculture committees: