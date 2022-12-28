Medicaid expansion remains a top priority for Columbia state lawmaker

A key mid-Missouri Democratic state lawmaker is confident that GOP Governor Mike Parson will again fund Medicaid expansion in his proposed budget, which will be unveiled in mid-January.

Medicaid expansion has been a top priority for State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia).

“You know so far it was funded, and it was funded last session. I’m confident that it will be funded again. I think what we have to watch out for is some of these resolutions that are being filed. So for example (House) Budget (Committee) chairman Cody Smith (of Carthage) filed it was a joint resolution 117 last year, which curtailed some of Medicaid expansion to make it more difficult. It had work requirements,” Representative Tyson Smith says.

He notes 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion in August 2020.

“You know the governor’s been doing the right thing, he’s funding it. The administration is doing the right thing. You know, there was some lag going on for awhile. There was a lot of backlog, I think we’ve gotten through a lot of that. And hopefully it will continue to work and you know, people will respect the will of the voters and it will continue to get funded and people can get the health care that they need,” says Tyson Smith.

53 percent of Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion in August 2020. However, it failed in 107 of Missouri’s 114 counties, and opposition to Medicaid expansion has primarily come from rural GOP lawmakers who represent those districts. Medicaid expansion ended up in the courts, and the Missouri Supreme Court issued a 7-0 decision that the ballot measure was constitutional.

Medicaid expansion is aimed at providing healthcare to Missourians who earn less than $18,000 annually. Supporters say the voters have spoken and that providing health care is better for the state in the long term, as some of the expanded population would have ended up in hospital emergency rooms for health issues.

GOP lawmakers who oppose Medicaid expansion say it will force other state programs to be cut. Statistics from the state Department of Social Services (DSS) show the number of Missourians on Medicaid has increased for at least 12 straight months, from 1.1 million in December 2021 to 1.4 million in November 2022.

Governor Parson will unveil his budget blueprint during his January 18 State of the State address in Jefferson City.