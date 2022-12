Officials in mid-Missouri’s Mexico say there is an open investigation into Friday’s deadly blaze at an apartment building on West Breckenridge.

Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) Major Brice Mesko tells 939 the Eagle that they would appreciate any information that anyone has on the fire, which killed 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart.

The braze, which broke out at about 1:15 on Friday morning, destroyed nine apartments and a nearby office.