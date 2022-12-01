MoDOT plans $2.6 million Highway 54 safety project in Holts Summit

Today is your opportunity to hear details about a proposed $2.6 million project to improve the Highway 54 and Route OO interchange in mid-Missouri’s Holts Summit.

This afternoon’s open house style meeting is from 4-6 at the Holts Summit Municipal building on South Summit drive. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to build a roundabout at the eastbound ramp intersection with Route OO. They also plan the widen the westbound ramp intersection with Route OO.

The aim is to alleviate traffic congestion and safety concerns. Work is expected to start in the spring.