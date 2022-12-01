Friends and family to remember Jefferson City J Pfenny murder victim today

Visitation is set for Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City for the J Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning inside the restaurant.

26-year-old Skylar Smock’s visitation is today from 2-4 at Freeman Mortuary. He leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. A gonfunddme to raise money for Smock’s funeral expenses and to assist his daughter has raised about $6,700 so far. Their aim is to raise $10,000.

The second murder victim is Corey Thames. Our news partner KMIZ reports Thames leaves behind eight children. ABC-17 reports Smidgett Cakes is raising money to help Thames’ mother pay for the funeral expenses.

Cole County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths. Davis was arraigned via video on Monday.

Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say there were several dozen patrons inside J Pfenny’s during the early Saturday morning incident. The Jefferson City Police Department’s probable cause statement says it began as an altercation between Davis and Thames, and that Smock separated the two and tried to escort Thames out of the business. Davis then shot Skyler Smock in the back of the head and shot Thames multiple times in his upper torso and chest areas, according to the court documents.