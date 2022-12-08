MU to continue to ban marijuana on campus

Despite recreational marijuana now being legal in Missouri, you still won’t be able to bring it on Mizzou’s campus.

The university said Wednesday that they will keep their policy of not allowing any marijuana products on its four campuses, citing federal law. Students and staff can face penalties as severe as expulsion or termination for violating the policy.

Voters passed Amendment 3 last month, allowing for the legalization of recreational marijuana. Thursday is the first day that possessing marijuana is legal in Missouri.