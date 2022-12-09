St. Louis Mayor talks reparations

(AP) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is appointing a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery, segregation and racism.

St. Louis joins a growing list of places trying to determine how to make amends for past practices that they claim have harmed Black Americans.

St. Louis has long been among the nation’s most segregated cities. Nearly half of its 300,000 residents are Black and many of them live in north St. Louis, where rates of crime and poverty are high.