Tonight is final evening of Shelter’s “Winter Wonderland” in Columbia

Tonight is the final night for you to enjoy the lights at Columbia’s Winter Wonderland, which is located at Shelter Gardens on Broadway.

The gardens have been packed this month, as visitors follow the lighted path and also take photos of the thousands of lights that are on display. The waterfall is also lit up. You walk into a lighted tunnel as you enter Winter Wonderland, and the popular Brunswick school house building is open as well. There are many holiday scenes, some featuring “Peanuts” characters like Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Linus.

Shelter’s Winter Wonderland is open tonight from 6-8. It is free and open to all.