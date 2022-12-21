Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Tonight is final evening of Shelter’s “Winter Wonderland” in Columbia

Tonight is final evening of Shelter’s “Winter Wonderland” in Columbia

There are numerous holiday scenes at Columbia’s “Winter Wonderland” at Shelter. Some feature
“Peanuts” characters like Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Linus (December 2022 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Tonight is the final night for you to enjoy the lights at Columbia’s Winter Wonderland, which is located at Shelter Gardens on Broadway.

The gardens have been packed this month, as visitors follow the lighted path and also take photos of the thousands of lights that are on display. The waterfall is also lit up. You walk into a lighted tunnel as you enter Winter Wonderland, and the popular Brunswick school house building is open as well. There are many holiday scenes, some featuring “Peanuts” characters like Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Linus.

Shelter’s Winter Wonderland is open tonight from 6-8. It is free and open to all.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer