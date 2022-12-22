Winter storm warning for all of mid-Missouri begins at 6 am

A cold front is currently moving through mid-Missouri, ahead of the winter storm that’s on its way to Columbia and Jefferson City.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 6 this (Thursday) morning through midnight, and a wind chill warning will be in effect from 3 pm today through noon on Saturday.

Columbia and Jefferson City are expected to receive one to four inches of snow, but the biggest issue will be Arctic temperatures and wind chills approaching 30 degrees below zero later today. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jim Sieveking is encouraging you to have a plan in place, if you need to go out. He tells 939 the Eagle that with the frigid temperatures, it only takes about 30 minutes to get frostbite.