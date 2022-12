Columbia fire officials plan an 11 am press conference to provide information on that horrific overnight fire at the Columbia Square Apartments, which killed two people. The complex is located near west Columbia’s Bernadette.

Fire chief Clayton Farr tells 939 the Eagle he can confirm that there were two fatalities in the fire. Our news partner KMIZ reports the blaze began at about 1:30 am.

Chief Farr says the press conference will take place in the council chambers.