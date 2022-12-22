UPDATE: Columbia officials say all priority roads are in passable condition

Columbia Police have responded to seven vehicle collisions during today’s winter storm, and have assisted another eight motorists who had stalled vehicles.

Columbia Police are urging you to be cautious, if you have to travel. You’re also reminded to clear your vehicle’s windows of snow or ice before driving. The 30 Columbia Public Works snowplow operators who’ve been on-duty since 5 am will continue plowing until 7 tonight. Another 30-member plow team will be reporting for duty at 7 am tomorrow.

Columbia Public Works says all priority roads are now in passable condition. Passable is defined as one that can be traveled by a front-wheel drive vehicle operating at speeds well below posted speed limits using cautious driving.

Meantime, Columbia Utilities is suspending curbside collections and non-essential commercial collections of trash and recycling for Friday. City officials say it’s being done for the safety of personnel with the temperatures, which are now below zero. Solid waste crews will collect trash for these routes on Friday December 30.