Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
UPDATE: Mizzou has had water damage at seven residence halls and several athletic facilities

UPDATE: Mizzou has had water damage at seven residence halls and several athletic facilities

A drone view of Mizzou’s Jesse Hall in Columbia (2022 file photo courtesy of Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland)

Crews from Columbia’s ServiceMaster and Neville and Sons remain on the Mizzou campus on this Friday, cleaning up water damage from the Christmas holiday weekend.

UM System spokesman Christian Basi says water pipes that burst during the Christmas weekend’s subfreezing temperatures have caused damage at seven residence halls and at one academic and research building.

Basi says there’s also damage at several Mizzou athletic facilities: Mizzou Arena, Memorial Stadium and at the football training center across Providence from Faurot Field. Basi says the heaviest damage is to Memorial Stadium’s tower, adding that the damage at Mizzou Arena is minor involving an exterior wall.

Mr. Basi tells 939 the Eagle that damage estimates are still being calculated. No injuries have been reported.

© Copyright 2022, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer