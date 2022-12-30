Ashcroft is confident in Boone County’s clerk regarding Columbia school board filing

Missouri’s secretary of state is closely monitoring the controversy involving this week’s attempt by outgoing State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) to file for Columbia’s school board.

Basye tried to file on Tuesday at the Aslin building, but it was a district holiday and the offices were closed. Columbia Public Schools (CPS) spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that filing was available that day by appointment but that the appointments had to be made by December 22. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle that state law allows candidates to file up until 5 pm on December 27.

“Whatever their policy is, it cannot conflict with state law. So if someone is questioning whether or not the policy is effective, you’re going to have to see if whether or not it contradicts state law,” Ashcroft says.

Basye ended up filing Tuesday at Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon’s office, rather than the Aslin building. GOP Secretary of State Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle that Ms. Lennon, a Democrat, is the election authority in Columbia. Counselor Lennon is also an attorney.

“Brianna Lennon and I obviously don’t agree on everything politically, because we come at it from different sides of the political spectrum. But Brianna Lennon, I have full confidence that she will make sure that everyone that legally filed for office by the deadline will be included on the ballot. She will make sure that things are done correctly,” says Ashcroft.

Ms. Baumstark notes filing isn’t certification and that candidates must be certified and the school board must authorize a notice of election and sample ballot, before candidates are officially placed on a ballot. Baumstark says the board must do this by January 30 as required by law. Baumstark has told 939 the Eagle that the board plans to do this at their January 9 meeting.

Representative Basye says he met Thursday with an attorney, to discuss his options if he’s kept off the April ballot.