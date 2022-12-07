Veterans United’s holiday lights display opens tonight in Columbia

More than 1,000 visitors are expected to be at Veterans United’s main south Columbia campus tonight for VU’s third drive-through holiday light display.

More than one-million lights have been put up. VU event manager Kylee Lawhead tells 939 the Eagle that this is the third year they’ve done this.

“We started this in 2019 to kind of provide an opportunity for people to get out of the house and have some enjoyment with their families in Columbia, and we’re excited to just continue that on this year,” Lawhead says.

The VU light display begins this evening and goes nightly until December 18 from 7 to 10:30. Reservations are not required and it’s free.

“We just enjoy getting families together and kind of bringing everybody out for something magical around the holidays. There’s not a lot of different things that we can do here in Columbia in the cold, and so just to bring another light piece to this area is wonderful for us,” says Lawhead.

You must enter VU from Columbia’s State Farm Parkway near the Wal-Mart on Grindstone.