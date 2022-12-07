Listen to KWOS Live
Judge rejects bond for Columbia murder suspect; CPD’s investigation continues

A Columbia Police Department vehicle is parked outside a home on Newton drive on December 5, 2022 (photo is courtesy of CPD Facebook page)

Bond has been denied for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, north of I-70.

Boone County prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Corey Blueitt with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police detective David Nicolaescu says Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 on Tuesday morning.

“The victim was identified as Aaron Badolato, age 34 of Columbia. We are sorry to report that he was transported by EMS to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries,” Nicolaescu says, in a CPD Twitter video.

Detective Nicolaescu says the investigation continues.

“We’re thankful for the help of everyone in the community who’ve aided with our investigation by coming forward with information and evidence. This is an ongoing investigation. We ask that if you know anything related to this incident, contact us at (573) 874-7652.” he says.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.

