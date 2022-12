Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.

A hearing in St. Louis will determine if Lamar Johnson’s conviction should be vacated. Judge David Mason is presiding over the hearing, which is expected to conclude Friday.