Winter storm and wind chill warnings for mid-Missouri take effect on Thursday

The entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area is under two warnings, which both take effect on Thursday.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that the warnings have been issued by NWS offices in St. Louis, Pleasant Hill and Springfield. A winter storm warning for mid-Missouri will take effect from 6 am tomorrow through midnight tomorrow. A wind chill warning will be in effect from noon Thursday through noon on Saturday.

While models will likely change, mid-Missouri is expected to receive two to four inches of snow by tomorrow afternoon. The biggest issue will be the Arctic temperatures and wind chills approaching 30 degrees below zero.