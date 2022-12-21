Columbia crews preparing snowplows; Utility crews to be on standby for possible downed power lines

Columbia Public Works crews have been prepping snowplows, material and equipment ahead of the winter storm, which is expected to begin in mid-Missouri early Thursday morning.

City spokeswoman Sydney Olsen says Public Works is also monitoring local, state and regional forecasts, and are detailing a response plan. Olsen says Columbia Utilities will have additional crews on standby for the possibility of downed power lines. The city says strong winds and the weight of snow and ice on power lines and tree limbs could cause some sporadic power outages.

Columbia officials are warning about the potential for water main main breaks due to the extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Cold Artic air will be moving into mid-Missouri at daybreak tomorrow morning. Ms. Olsen says in case of a water main break happening, City Utilities crews are on standby and will work to resolve an issue as quickly as possible. Columbia customers who are under a precautionary boil advisory will receive a hang tag.