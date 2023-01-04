939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” is on-location Thursday at Governor’s prayer breakfast

About 650 people are expected to attend Thursday morning’s Missouri Governor’s Prayer Breakfast in Jefferson City.

The breakfast begins at 7 at Capitol Plaza Hotel and will feature lawmakers from both parties. The prayer breakfast is an annual interfaith event for Missourians. Organizers say its purpose is to seek God’s guidance for state leaders at the start of the legislative session.

Governor Mike Parson will address the audience this morning, and legislators in both parties will read from scripture. Pastor Scott Watson of River Bluff Fellowship in Ozark will also speak.

The first NFL mascot inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame will deliver the keynote address at the breakfast. Dan Meers has been “KC Wolf” for more than 30 years. KC Wolf is the Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot. Meers is also a motivational speaker.

The Sedalia Smith-Cotton high school U-S Army ROTC will present the colors, and Blair Oaks student Mia Smith will lead the national anthem for the audience. “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” host Branden Rathert will serve as is the master of ceremonies.

939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” will be live on-location from Capitol Plaza from 6-9 am: Brian Hauswirth, Stephanie Bell and John Marsh will have numerous interviews throughout the show about the breakfast and the start of the 2023 session.