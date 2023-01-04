Ashcroft to emphasize criminal justice reform and education in Missouri House address

Missouri lawmakers have returned to Jefferson City today for the start of the 2023 session. Both chambers gaveled-in at high noon.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has opened the House, telling state representatives he’s waiting on the Senate. He’s opening the House, as all 163 state representatives will be sworn-in. Ashcroft will then take nominations for Speaker, and State Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) is expected to be elected Speaker, since the GOP has a 111-52 supermajority.

Secretary Ashcroft tells 939 the Eagle he will then give a short speech of priorities he hopes the House will address this session.

“You know we’re doing to talk about criminal justice reform. We’re going to talk about making sure that parents are in charge of their kids’ education,” Ashcroft says.

He also plans to emphasize accountability and transparency in government. He views the start of session as an opportunity, saying Missourians shouldn’t expect much from Washington.

“We’re not going to see help from the federal government. They’re going to make it worse. I think there’s a real opportunity for the Legislature to let the people of this state know that help is on the way,” says Ashcroft.

The GOP will also have a 24-10 supermajority in the Missouri Senate. State Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) is expected to be elected Senate President Pro Tem today.