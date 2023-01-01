(AUDIO): Former Landmark Bank board chairman Jeff MacLellan appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Retired Landmark Bank board chairman Jeff MacLellan has spent more than 30 years examining the trends of Columbia and Boone County’s economy. He joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on the “CEO Round Table.” Mr. MacLellan says the average home sold in Boone County through November went for $326,000, up from $256,000 two years ago. Columbia’s economy traditionally has been led by education, health care and insurance. MacLellan says it’s still led by education and health care but that financial services is third now, led by explosive growth at Veterans United Home Loans. He tells listeners they now have about 3,500 employees in Columbia: