Big settlement for STL cop shooting protestors

(AP) — The city of St. Louis will pay nearly $5 – million to settle claims by people who were arrested during a protest in 2017 over the acquittal of a police officer in the shooting death of a Black man.

According to a proposed class action settlement filed last week, the city agreed to pay $4.91 million, or about $58,500 per person, to 84 people who were protesting in downtown St. Louis.

The lawsuit claimed the protesters’ rights were violated when they were caught in a police “roundup” as officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area. Three people who filed individual lawsuits settled from $85,000 each.