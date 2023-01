The former chief of the Cole County Fire Protection District passes away. Donnie Braun died Sunday. He was 82. Braun was one of the original founding members of the Cole County Volunteer Department back in the late 1960’s. Services for Donnie Braun are Thursday at 3:30-pm with a prayer service and visitation to follow at Houser Millard Funeral Home in Jefferson City. The funeral will be at 10-am Friday at St. Peter Church.