Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Columbia’s trash collection is on regular schedule this week

Columbia’s trash collection is on regular schedule this week

A city of Columbia trash bag (2022 file photo courtesy of Columbia Solid Waste Utility spokesman Brandon Renaud)

Columbia officials say solid waste trash and recycling collections are operating on their normal schedule this week, despite the New Year’s holiday.

Trash trucks operated on Monday, which was the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. The trash trucks will operate as normal all week.

Columbia Utilities spokesman Matt Nestor says residential curbside collection customers can set natural Christmas trees at the curb with their trash on their scheduled pickup day, through January 31. The tree will not count as a bulky item, during this period.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer