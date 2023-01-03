Columbia’s trash collection is on regular schedule this week

Columbia officials say solid waste trash and recycling collections are operating on their normal schedule this week, despite the New Year’s holiday.

Trash trucks operated on Monday, which was the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. The trash trucks will operate as normal all week.

Columbia Utilities spokesman Matt Nestor says residential curbside collection customers can set natural Christmas trees at the curb with their trash on their scheduled pickup day, through January 31. The tree will not count as a bulky item, during this period.