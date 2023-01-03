Columbia’s Golden Corral remains closed, after blaze

Columbia fire investigators say the New Year’s Eve blaze that caused extensive roof damage to the Golden Corral on Clark lane originated from inside the building.

While a specific cause remains under investigation, Columbia firefighters say damage is estimated at 250-thousand dollars. Saturday night’s fire began at about 10:30, and firefighters reported significant smoke and high heat conditions on the roof.

Video from our news partner ABC-17 showed flames and smoke coming from the roof. It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries are reported, and Golden Corral remains closed this morning.