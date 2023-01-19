Listen to KWOS Live
High-profile Columbia murder suspect in court today; jury trial to begin in late February

41-year-old Keith Comfort’s jury trial is set to begin on February 27, 2023 (undated photo courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

A Columbia man who’s scheduled to go on trial in February for the high-profile murder of his wife will appear in court this (Thursday) afternoon.

41-year-old Keith Comfort’s pre-trial conference is set for 1:30 in Boone County Circuit Court, before Judge Jeff Harris.

Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. Her body was found in the city landfill years later, after a lengthy search by Columbia Police. Prosecutors say Comfort strangled his wife to death, before placing her body in an apartment dumpster on Amelia, near Stephens Lake park.

Judge Harris has scheduled the jury trial to begin on February 27.

