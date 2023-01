Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) strongly supports Governor Parson’s call for an immediate 8.7 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for state employees. Lt. Governor Kehoe is Missouri’s veterans advocate. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that there’s a waiting list and open bed space at Missouri’s seven veterans homes, due to a lack of staff at those homes. Kehoe says it’s crucial for the Legislature to approve the pay increase: